Dashcam and witnesses sought following serious collision

We are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A39 yesterday (Tuesday 25 April).

We were called to the A39 between Porlock and Minehead at around 11pm last night following reports of a single car collision.

The driver was taken to hospital by air ambulance with possible life-threatening injuries.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, it was reopened this morning (Wednesday 26 April).

If you were in the area last night and witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage which may be relevant to the investigation, please call 101 and provide reference 5223096342 to the call handler.