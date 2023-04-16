UPDATED: Dashcam appeal after four-car crash on A36 near Claverton

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a four-car collision near Claverton last night (Saturday 15 April).

Emergency services were called to the A36 Warminster Road at approximately 9.15pm shortly after the incident.

Seven people sustained an injury, some of which required hospital treatment. Sadly, one woman died in hospital earlier today (Sunday 16 April). Our thoughts are with her family who have been informed and are being supported by a specially-trained officer.

The vehicles involved were a white Ford Puma, blue BMW and two Ford Fiestas, one grey and the other blue.

The road was shut for a number of hours but the road closure was lifted at about 10am this morning.

Enquiries were carried out at the scene by officers and we’d ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken with us, or any drivers in the area at the time and may have relevant dashcam footage, to please call us on 101 and quote reference number 5223087300.