Enquiries continue into altercation in south Bristol park

Enquires are continuing into an altercation between a number of young men and another man at a park in south Bristol on Sunday (23 April).

As part of their investigation into the incident at Stockwood Pump Track, officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information which could help them establish what took place.

Three people, a 16-year-old boy and two men aged 20 and 61, received hospital treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

The 61-year-old man was subsequently arrested and has since been released on bail.

Neighbourhood Inspector Chris Starr said: “We are keeping an open mind about what took place at the bike track on Sunday evening as we look to piece together what happened.

“One man has already been interviewed and given his account and we will, in due course, also be speaking to those who sustained injuries along with anyone else we identify as being involved.

“In the meantime, neighbourhood officers are conducting regular patrols through the park and in the surrounding area to provide reassurance to the community.

“Should anyone have any concerns relating to the incident, I encourage them to speak to one of my officers or contact us on the non-emergency 101 number.

“Anyone who was at Stockwood Pump Track at around 9pm on Sunday who saw anything which could be relevant to our investigation is asked to get in touch.

“We’d also be interested to hear from anyone who has mobile phone footage of any part of the incident.”