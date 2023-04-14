Family issue tribute to ‘greatly missed’ woman after fatal collision on A358

The family of a woman who died in a collision three weeks ago have paid tribute to her and say she ‘will be greatly missed’ by all who loved her.

Emma Louise Shirley, 33 and from Chard, died in a two-vehicle collision on the A358 near Thornfalcon on the afternoon of Friday 24 March. A man who was travelling in the black Vauxhall Corsa with her also died in the collision.

The male driver of the second vehicle – a blue Renault Megane – was taken to hospital.

Emma’s family said: “She will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and loved ones.

“Emma had recently found a loving partner, become an active member in her local church and was looking forward to her future.

“We will miss that lovely smile and the chance to see where her new life would take her.”