Man arrested as part of rape investigation

A 38-year-old man has been arrested as part of an ongoing rape investigation.

Officer were called to Crow Lane, in Henbury, yesterday (Saturday 29 April) at around 12.30am following a report of a rape.

The investigation is ongoing and a police cordon was in place in the area yesterday. Officers are treating this as an isolated incident.

The man has been released on police bail as we continue enquiries.

Officers are providing support to the victim, and she is being offered specialist help and advice from trained professionals.

We are appealing for witnesses who may have any information, or any relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, to call us.