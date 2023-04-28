Man arrested in joint RSPCA and police investigation

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of badger baiting and weapon offences as part of a joint investigation being carried out by police and the RSPCA.

Officers from our Rural Affairs Unit (RAU) and Neighbourhood Policing teams, carried out warrants at two Bristol addresses on Friday 14 April, and arrested a man on suspicion of badger baiting, sett interference, animal cruelty, being in possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis) and being in possession of offensive weapons.

Sgt Katie Maun said: “The arrest follows a joint investigation between police and the RSPCA in response to intelligence provided last year.

“During the warrant, we seized four dogs, veterinary-grade medication, and cannabis along with a number of non-firearms weapons, including the crossbow and a machete.

“We take offences of this nature very seriously and our enquiries are ongoing.”

The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.