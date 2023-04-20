Man arrested in London as part of Bristol riot investigation

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in London in connection with the riot in Bristol in March 2021.

The man was arrested in the Brixton area on Tuesday (18 April) on suspicion of riot and has since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

A total of 87 people have now been arrested as part of the Major Crime Investigation Team led inquiry.

Thirty-two of these have subsequently been jailed for a combined total of 98 years and 10 months.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “We continue to investigate the events which took place outside Bridewell neighbourhood police station on Sunday 21 March 2021.

“We still have 21 people on our online gallery who we want to speak to who we are yet to identify and would ask anyone who recognises any of those pictured to contact us.”