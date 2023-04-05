Man jailed after boy, six, injured in collision

A man has been jailed after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The case came after a six-year-old boy suffered significant injuries in a collision with a motorcycle on Wade Street, Bristol, at about 6pm on Saturday 28 January.

The rider failed to stop at the scene but was arrested later that night.

Ellis Smith, 21, of St George, Bristol, was sentenced to a total of two years and four months when he appeared before Bristol Crown Court earlier this week.

Smith was also disqualified from driving for three years and two months.

At a previous hearing he had admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, failing to stop after a collision and having no insurance.

The boy spent almost three weeks in hospital being treated for multiple fractures and head and internal injuries. He is expected to need physiotherapy and other hospital appointments for at least two years. We wish him well in his recovery.

His family said: “No parent should have to go through what we have been through. Speed limits are there for a reason. This was a 20mph zone and his (Smith’s) actions have caused significant injuries to our son. It is unforgiveable. We would like to thank the police for their hard work.”