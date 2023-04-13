Man remanded into custody following drug charges

A 27-year-old man has been remanded into custody after appearing before magistrates charged with drug offences.

Dehaney Wright, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday (10 April) charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs.

He has also been charged with breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

The charges come after cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of tens of thousands of pounds were recovered from a property in the St Paul’s area of Bristol on Saturday (8 April).

Wright will remain in custody pending the next court hearing which will be on a date yet to be fixed.