Man sadly dies following collision in North Somerset

We are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died in a collision in North Somerset.

Emergency services were called to Naish Hill, in Clapton-in-Gordano, at around 1.15pm on Monday 17 April following reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was in the process of being taken to hospital by ambulance when he sadly died from his injuries.

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time, and they are being offered support from a specially-trained family liaison officer.

If you were in the area and saw the incident, or have dashcam or video footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5223088525.