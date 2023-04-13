UPDATED: Statement following tragic discovery at Yeovil waste centre

Two people have been released under investigation following their arrest in connection with the very sad discovery of the body of a newborn baby in Yeovil on Wednesday 12 April.

A woman in her 20s was arrested later the same day on suspicion of concealing a birth, while a man in his 30s was arrested on Thursday 13 April for the same offence.

Officers were called to a waste and recycling centre on Artillery Road in the Lufton Trading Estate just after 2.30pm on Wednesday after a member of staff found the body of the baby girl. Subsequently officers attended a vacant property in Yeovil. Further enquiries led to the arrests.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender said: “This is a very sad and distressing incident. We don’t yet know what has happened and are treating the baby’s death as unexplained at this time, pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

“In the meantime, it was necessary to arrest a woman, and later a man, in order to interview them under caution and with the appropriate legal safeguards. Medical support was put in place while the woman was in custody.

“Our enquiries continue pending the results of the post-mortem examination which we don’t expect to have for some time so further updates are unlikely at this stage. I would urge people not to speculate on the circumstances of this tragic event.”