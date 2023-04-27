Suspended prison term for woman who assaulted officer during Bristol riot

A 27-year-old woman has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting throwing a glass bottle at a police officer during the riot in Bristol in March 2021.

Katie Webster, of no fixed address, was due to stand trial this week at Bristol Crown Court before entering a guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker.

Judge Michael Cullum yesterday (Wednesday 26 April) sentenced her to 21 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Webster will also have to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay court costs of £600 and undergo 20 days of rehabilitation.

Thirty-two people have so far been given immediate jail terms of a combined total of 98 years and 10 months for offences committed during the riot.

We’d like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings relating to the events of Sunday 21 March 2021 are ongoing against other defendants and that they have a right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.