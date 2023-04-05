Teens to appear in court today – Taunton

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old will appear in court following an incident in Taunton yesterday (Tuesday 4 April).

Both teenagers have been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis).

The 16-year-old was further charged for being in possession of a bladed article and an offensive weapon in a private place.

They have both also been charged for breaching a Civil Injunction Order.

The charges relate to an incident off Leycroft Road and St Margaret’s Court, in Taunton, yesterday.

They will appear in Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 5 April).