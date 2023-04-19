Updated appeal after fatal collision

We continue to seek witnesses, information and dashcam footage after a fatal collision on the A38 Bridgwater Road at Barrow Gurney.

Emergency services were called to the collision at about 7.35am on Tuesday 18 April.

Sadly, the occupant of a vehicle parked in a layby died at the scene. While he has yet to be formally identified, he’s believed to be a 42-year-old man from Newport in Gwent. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer. Our sympathies are with them in their loss.

The driver of a grey Citroen C4 was assessed by ambulance crews at the scene and went home.

A third vehicle involved in the collision was parked and unattended at the time. All three vehicles were damaged by fire.

The road was closed between the Airport Tavern and Dial Lane until about 5.30pm while collision investigators examined the scene, for recovery of the vehicles and making the road safe.

There have been no arrests and the investigation continues. If you were travelling on that stretch of the A38 between 7am and 7.35am on Tuesday, or have any dashcam footage or other information and have yet to speak with officers please contact us.

Officer in the case Tony Hall said: “We’re aware that distressing footage of this tragic incident is being shared on social media. We do have this footage and it does form part of our investigation. We are concerned about the impact such footage and any online speculation could have on the families involved and, potentially, on any future court case. I’d ask people to think twice about sharing it, and to report it to the social media platform as appropriate.”

If you have any information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation please get in touch.