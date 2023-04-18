Witness appeal after burglary in North Somerset
Can you help our enquiries into a burglary in Sandford?
We are seeking witnesses who saw the dwelling burglary, or anyone acting suspiciously in the Greenhill Road area between 3.25-4.20pm on Sunday 9 April. We also appeal to those who may have been driving in the area at the time and still have dashcam footage.
The burglar forced entry to the address and made off with a quantity of items, including Tag Heuer watches, diamond necklaces, and rings. We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen such items for sale in recent days.
CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out as part of our ongoing investigation.
If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223082359.
Crime prevention advice
We’d like to take the opportunity to remind people of steps they can take to help protect their property.
You can deter burglars by:
- keeping side gates locked and storing tools and ladders securely
- ensuring doors and windows are closed and locked if you’re not in the room
- locking up and setting the alarm, if you have one, when it gets dark as well as when you go out
- keeping cash in a bank, building society or post office account
- using a specialist storage firm or safety deposit box for high value jewellery
- if you do use a safe, investing in a good quality one that’s professionally fitted to a solid wall or floor
- keeping a record of your valuables including a photo and short description
- wherever possible, installing and using burglar alarms, CCTV and smart doorbells
- avoiding posting on social media which could let the wrong people know you’ll be out at an social event or away on holiday
You can find out more by reading the crime prevention pages on our website.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223082359, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.