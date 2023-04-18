Witness appeal after burglary in North Somerset

Can you help our enquiries into a burglary in Sandford?

We are seeking witnesses who saw the dwelling burglary, or anyone acting suspiciously in the Greenhill Road area between 3.25-4.20pm on Sunday 9 April. We also appeal to those who may have been driving in the area at the time and still have dashcam footage.

The burglar forced entry to the address and made off with a quantity of items, including Tag Heuer watches, diamond necklaces, and rings. We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen such items for sale in recent days.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out as part of our ongoing investigation.

If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223082359.