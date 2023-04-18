Witness appeal after fatal collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal collision on the A38 Bridgwater Road at Barrow Gurney.

The road is closed between the Airport Tavern and Dial Lane.

Officers were called at 7.35am today, Tuesday 18 April, to a report of a collision in which a three cars caught fire. Fire and ambulance crews also attended.

Sadly, one person has lost their life. The deceased has not yet been identified.

A second person is being treated by ambulance for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Please contact us if you have any information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation.