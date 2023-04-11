Witness appeal after man injured in collision
We are appealing for the public’s help after a collision in which the rider failed to stop.
We were called at around 1pm on Sunday 2 April to the A38 Gloucester Road, Bristol, after reports of a collision between a moped and a cyclist.
The incident happened between Strathmore Road and Rudthorpe Road where the moped rider failed to stop at the scene.
He was wearing a red jacket and a helmet with a clear visor. The moped was black with a delivery box on the back.
The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital by ambulance. He has since been discharged to recover at home.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223076356, or complete our online appeals form.