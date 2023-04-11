Witness appeal after man injured in collision

We are appealing for the public’s help after a collision in which the rider failed to stop.

We were called at around 1pm on Sunday 2 April to the A38 Gloucester Road, Bristol, after reports of a collision between a moped and a cyclist.

The incident happened between Strathmore Road and Rudthorpe Road where the moped rider failed to stop at the scene.

He was wearing a red jacket and a helmet with a clear visor. The moped was black with a delivery box on the back.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital by ambulance. He has since been discharged to recover at home.