Witness appeal after teenager sadly died in collision

We are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy sadly died in a road traffic collision yesterday (Monday 24 April).

We were called at around 1.30pm to the A37 in Clutton to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry.

Sadly a 17-year-old boy has died and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. They are being offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.

We are appealing for any witnesses who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch.

If you saw the incident, the events leading up to it, or have dashcam footage, please call 101.