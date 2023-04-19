Witness appeal following fatal collision in Bristol

Two people have sadly died following a collision in the Westbury-on-Trym area of Bristol.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Canford Lane at around 2.50pm on Monday 17 April.

Sadly the pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman from the vehicle, also in her 70s, died later in hospital.

Our thoughts are with the families at this time, and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

If you were in the Canford Lane area and saw the incident, or have relevant footage, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223088511.