Witness appeal following fatal collision in Bristol
Two people have sadly died following a collision in the Westbury-on-Trym area of Bristol.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Canford Lane at around 2.50pm on Monday 17 April.
Sadly the pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman from the vehicle, also in her 70s, died later in hospital.
Our thoughts are with the families at this time, and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.
If you were in the Canford Lane area and saw the incident, or have relevant footage, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223088511.
