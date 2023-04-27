Witnesses and dashcam sought following fatal collision on M5

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the M5 near Bridgwater yesterday (Wednesday 26 April).

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway between junctions 23 and 24 at around 10pm.

A man was struck by a lorry and, despite the efforts of paramedics and officers, sadly died at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and will be supported by specially trained a family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The carriageway was closed until around 2.45am while emergency services responded to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision who hasn’t yet spoken with police, or who has dashcam which could help us, is asked to get in touch.