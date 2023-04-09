Witnesses and dashcam sought following serious collision on A46

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision on the A46 at Tormarton last night (Saturday 8 April).

A black Skoda and a blue Mercedes collided at around 8.50pm.

The driver of the Skoda, a man, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

A front seat passenger of the Mercedes, a woman, was freed from the car by the fire service but fortunately her injuries aren’t life threatening or life changing. The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured.

The road was closed throughout the night while officers carried out enquiries and the vehicles recovered. It reopened at around 8am.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage which could help our investigation into what happened, who hasn’t yet spoken with police is asked to contact us.