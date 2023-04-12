Witnesses and footage sought after motorbike stolen from Keynsham property
We’re appealing for witnesses and footage after a motorbike was stolen from a property in Keynsham.
The bike was taken from the driveway of an address on Aesop Drive at around 12.30am last Monday (3 April).
Two people wearing high vis jackets and driving a large white van were seen in the area at the time.
The bike was later recovered by the owner in the Stockwood area of Bristol.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time is asked to contact us.
We’d also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which could help our inquiry.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223076950, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.