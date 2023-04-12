Witnesses and footage sought after motorbike stolen from Keynsham property

We’re appealing for witnesses and footage after a motorbike was stolen from a property in Keynsham.

The bike was taken from the driveway of an address on Aesop Drive at around 12.30am last Monday (3 April).

Two people wearing high vis jackets and driving a large white van were seen in the area at the time.

The bike was later recovered by the owner in the Stockwood area of Bristol.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time is asked to contact us.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which could help our inquiry.