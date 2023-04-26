Witnesses sought after bikes stolen
We are appealing for witnesses after three road bikes were stolen in a burglary.
Officers are investigating after three high value bikes were stolen from a garage in Church Lane, Baltonsborough, near Glastonbury, overnight on Saturday 15 to Sunday 16 April.
A jet black Trek road bike with dropped handlebars, a rainbow-coloured ladies Trek racing bike and a Trek Amonda road bike in grey and silver were taken.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223087468, or complete our online appeals form.