Witnesses sought following fatal collision near Frome

We are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died in a collision last month.

Officers were called to the scene of a collision between a van and a car on at the Parkgate Lane junction on the A361 in Beckington, near Frome, on Friday 24 March.

Sadly, the driver of the car, a man in his 70s, died in hospital from his injuries three weeks after the incident.

We are appealing for witnesses who may have been driving along the A361 at the time of the incident. We are also interested to speak to anyone with dashcam footage.