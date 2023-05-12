Appeal after cars damaged – Bristol

We’re investigating and appealing for witnesses after five cars were reported damaged in Clifton and Stoke Bishop earlier this month.

Between Wednesday 3 and Friday 5 May cars including Land Rovers, Range Rovers and a Volvo CX90 were painted with graffiti.

Three cars were damaged in Beaconsfield Road, one in Worrall Road and one in Downleaze. The incidents have been recorded as criminal damage.

If you see someone behaving suspiciously around a vehicle we’d encourage you to call 999 immediately to report a crime in progress.

If you have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage, or any other information which could help to identify those responsible for this damage, please contact us.