Appeal after cars damaged – Bristol
We’re investigating and appealing for witnesses after five cars were reported damaged in Clifton and Stoke Bishop earlier this month.
Between Wednesday 3 and Friday 5 May cars including Land Rovers, Range Rovers and a Volvo CX90 were painted with graffiti.
Three cars were damaged in Beaconsfield Road, one in Worrall Road and one in Downleaze. The incidents have been recorded as criminal damage.
If you see someone behaving suspiciously around a vehicle we’d encourage you to call 999 immediately to report a crime in progress.
If you have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage, or any other information which could help to identify those responsible for this damage, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223079953, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.