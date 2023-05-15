Appeal after jewellery stolen in Burnham-on-Sea burglary
Did you witness a burglary in Burnham-on-Sea last week?
We are seeking witnesses, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, after jewellery was stolen from a home in the St Pauls Road area between noon and 11pm on Tuesday 9 May.
Anybody with information, or recalls seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the area or selling the items pictured, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223108158.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223108158, or complete our online appeals form.