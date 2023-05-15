Appeal after jewellery stolen in Burnham-on-Sea burglary

Did you witness a burglary in Burnham-on-Sea last week?

We are seeking witnesses, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, after jewellery was stolen from a home in the St Pauls Road area between noon and 11pm on Tuesday 9 May.

Anybody with information, or recalls seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the area or selling the items pictured, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223108158.