Appeal after man bitten by a dog in Frome

We’re investigating an incident in which a man was bitten by a dog in Frome.

The incident happened in fields off Vallis Vale between 3.30pm and 4pm on Monday 10 April.

A couple were walking their two dogs, when a dark grey Staffy X Pitbull dog, with no collar and not on a lead, approached them.

The dog attacked their 14-week old puppy and one of the owners, a man, got bitten as he intervened. He needed hospital treatment for a hand injury as a result. The puppy also required veterinary care and stitches.

The owner of the Staffy X Pitbull is described as white, around 6ft 2ins, and he was missing his front teeth.

We want to identify the owner of this dog as part of our ongoing investigation. If you can help please contact us.