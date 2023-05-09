Appeal after North Somerset school vandalised

We are appealing for witnesses after a primary school was vandalised.

Officers are looking for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around Locking Primary School, in Meadow Drive, Locking.

Sometime between Saturday 29 April and Monday 1 May, a group of teenagers entered the school grounds and graffitied a shed, tipped over and damaged play equipment.

The damage was discovered by staff at the school and reported to the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.