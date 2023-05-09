Appeal after North Somerset school vandalised
We are appealing for witnesses after a primary school was vandalised.
Officers are looking for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around Locking Primary School, in Meadow Drive, Locking.
Sometime between Saturday 29 April and Monday 1 May, a group of teenagers entered the school grounds and graffitied a shed, tipped over and damaged play equipment.
The damage was discovered by staff at the school and reported to the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223102275, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.