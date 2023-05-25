Appeal after two injured in collision – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam or other footage after two pedestrians were injured in a collision in Bristol.

It happened at about 7.25pm on Monday 22 May on Callington Road, Bristol. A white Ford Fiesta and a grey Vauxhall Corsa were involved in the incident, with the Corsa colliding with the pedestrians and a wall.

The injured woman and man, both in their thirties, went to hospital for treatment. Both are now recovering at home.

Officers are investigating the incident and are keen to hear from anyone with information.