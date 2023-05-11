Appeal following robberies in Bristol
We are appealing for the public’s help following two robberies in Bristol city centre.
Officers are investigating after a group of teenagers were in the Horsefair area of Bristol on Tuesday 11 April threatening two groups of young people near the Poundland Store and Funky Fones.
The incident happened between 6-7pm and the victims were threatened with knives.
The three suspects made off with two phones, bank cards, some headphones and two items of clothing.
They are all thought to be between 14-18 years old, wearing black bottoms and coats. All three were wearing balaclavas.
If you saw anything suspicious, or have any knowledge of the incidents and have yet to speak to police, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223083783, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.