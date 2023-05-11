Appeal following robberies in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help following two robberies in Bristol city centre.

Officers are investigating after a group of teenagers were in the Horsefair area of Bristol on Tuesday 11 April threatening two groups of young people near the Poundland Store and Funky Fones.

The incident happened between 6-7pm and the victims were threatened with knives.

The three suspects made off with two phones, bank cards, some headphones and two items of clothing.

They are all thought to be between 14-18 years old, wearing black bottoms and coats. All three were wearing balaclavas.

If you saw anything suspicious, or have any knowledge of the incidents and have yet to speak to police, please call us.