Appeal for witnesses following collision in Bristol city centre

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Bristol city centre in the early hours of this morning.

At around 12.45am today (Tuesday 30 May), a police car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Bond Street, Bristol, while responding to an emergency call.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

The roads were closed while emergency services are at the scene and was reopened at 7am.

We will be making a mandatory referral to the IOPC as is standard procedure in these circumstances.

If you witnessed the collision, or have any relevant footage, and have not yet spoken to an officer, please call 101 and quote reference 5223125716.