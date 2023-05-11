Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision near Street

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision.

Officers were called to Cockrod, in Walton near Street, at around 2.20pm yesterday (Wednesday 10 May following a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

The rider, a man in his 60s, unfortunately died at the scene.

The next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. They are being offered support by a specially-trained, family liaison officer.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or have dashcam or CCTV footage which could aid the investigation.