Appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Yate

Dashcam footage and witnesses are being sought by officers in our road policing unit following a collision in Yate on Monday 22 May.

The collision, involving a blue car and motorcycle, happened at about 4.50pm in Badminton Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving causing serious injury and drug-driving. He has since been released under investigation.