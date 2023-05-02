Appeal issued after man assaulted in Clevedon

A 54-year-old man was knocked to the ground after being assaulted by two other men in Clevedon.

The incident happened in Powells Acres at just before 8pm on Monday 17 April.

The victim did not know the offenders and needed an assessment at a GP surgery after suffering injuries to his head.

Both offenders were men and were travelling in a green Peugeot 208.

The first was white, in his late twenties/early thirties, of muscular build, with a buzz cut hairstyle and he was wearing a light coloured top.

The second was mixed race, also in his late twenties/early thirties, around 5ft 10ins, with short dark hair, and he was wearing a black hooded top and dark jogging bottoms.

We want to speak to anyone who witnessed this assault, or who has any information on those responsible. If you can help, please contact us.