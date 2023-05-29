Appeal launched after fatal collision near Wells

We are appealing for witnesses after two people sadly died in a collision yesterday (Sunday 28 May).

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision involving two motorcycles on the B3135 Plummers Lane, Priddy, near Wells, at around 11.50am.

Unfortunately, the two riders both died at the scene, and a pillion passenger was air lifted to hospital where they remain in critical condition.

The next of kin have been notified and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. They are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

If you were in the Priddy area and witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage of the motorcycles at or prior to the collision, please call police.