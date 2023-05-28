Appeal launched after robbery in Easton

We are appealing for the public’s help following a robbery in Easton earlier this month.

Officers are investigating after the victim was walking through Riverside Park, in Easton, at around 12.45am on Sunday 14 May.

Two unknown men approached the victim in the park and was threatened with a bladed article and made off with the victim’s wallet.

We are appealing for any witnesses, especially a member of the public who was in the area on a push bike at the time of the incident.