Appeal launched after robbery in Easton
We are appealing for the public’s help following a robbery in Easton earlier this month.
Officers are investigating after the victim was walking through Riverside Park, in Easton, at around 12.45am on Sunday 14 May.
Two unknown men approached the victim in the park and was threatened with a bladed article and made off with the victim’s wallet.
We are appealing for any witnesses, especially a member of the public who was in the area on a push bike at the time of the incident.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223111650, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.