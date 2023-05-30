Arrest as injured man taken to hospital – Worle

A man is in police custody after an incident which has seen another man airlifted to hospital.

We were called to Worle High Street at 4.24pm today, Tuesday 30 May, by witnesses reporting that a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended almost immediately and are very grateful to members of the public who assisted at the scene.

At 4.28pm a man in his sixties was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The injured man, who is in his fifties, is in hospital in a stable condition. His next of kin is aware.

Worle High Street remains closed for investigation between Bideford Road and Westwood Close as of 7.50pm. Residents will see an increased police presence while enquiries are carried out.

If you witnessed the incident or have any dashcam or other footage we’d like to hear from you.