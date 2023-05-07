Arrest made after fire at Bristol boat yard
A man has been arrested after a fire at a boat yard in Bristol.
We were called to the site, near Cumberland Road, at about 12.05am yesterday morning (Saturday 6 May) to support Avon Fire and Rescue Service.
We have since worked with fire investigators in an effort to determine what happened and it is being treated as a suspicious incident.
A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with our enquiries and is currently in police custody.
We’d ask any witnesses with information to call 101 and quote reference number 5223105176.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223105176, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.