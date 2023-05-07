Arrest made after fire at Bristol boat yard

A man has been arrested after a fire at a boat yard in Bristol.

We were called to the site, near Cumberland Road, at about 12.05am yesterday morning (Saturday 6 May) to support Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

We have since worked with fire investigators in an effort to determine what happened and it is being treated as a suspicious incident.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with our enquiries and is currently in police custody.

We’d ask any witnesses with information to call 101 and quote reference number 5223105176.