Arrests made after motorbike stolen in knifepoint robbery

Three teenagers were arrested in south Bristol yesterday (Sunday 14 May) after a motorbike was stolen in a knifepoint robbery.

The incident happened at Imperial Retail Park in the Hartcliffe area at around 7pm.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and together with the police helicopter, carried out a search of the area.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were subsequently arrested on Hareclive Road on suspicion of robbery and taken into police custody. One of the 14-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis.

The stolen motorbike was also recovered.

All three arrested have since been released on conditional bail while further enquiries are carried out.

If you were at Imperial Retail Park yesterday evening and witnessed the robbery we’d like to hear from you.