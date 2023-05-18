Avon and Somerset Police hosts its first ever Outstanding Policing Awards

Avon and Somerset Police celebrated the achievements of their officers, staff, and volunteers at the Outstanding Policing Awards 2023 last night on Wednesday 17 May.

The ceremony took place at the Roman Baths and Pump Room in Bath and recognised the commitment and dedication of officers and staff who have gone above and beyond their duty to make a positive impact.

More than 200 nominations were received across the 11 award categories. Chief Constable Sarah Crew, who selected the winners alongside Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford, said:

“This was an important opportunity to really celebrate our policing colleagues here in Avon and Somerset who go that extra mile. Their extraordinary commitment to our communities deserves to be recognised and it’s been a real privilege to hear these examples of outstanding policing. “Our finalists represent the very best of policing – putting the public first, being courageous, showing compassion, taking leadership and being inclusive.”

Among those awarded on the evening were Police Officer of the Year, Police Constable Craig Laramy, who has 21 years in service. PC Laramy was nominated for this award after attending three particularly challenging incidents in the past 12 months involving domestic abuse. During each incident, Craig remained calm in what were incredibly traumatic and stressful situations for all involved, delivering outstanding service to the victims.

Improvement and Assurance Officer Anjalee Joglekar won the Learning Award for her commitment to developing and improving our response to domestic abuse victims and her drive for providing outstanding care.

The ceremony ended with the Lifetime Achievement Award – given to those with over 25 years’ service who have made a significant contribution to policing. Four winners were recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award, with over 150 years’ service to policing collectively. Senior Force Chaplain Andy Paget, Community Speedwatch Network Coordinator Doug Allen, Police Constable Louisa Williams and Resource Unit Assistant Pat Morgan were all recognised for their long-standing commitment.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said:

“Taken together, these nominees embody what we want in Avon and Somerset Police, supportive, caring colleagues who not only care for their peers, but also our diverse communities. Their long-standing dedication has had a huge impact on the organisation and the communities we serve.”

PC Louisa Williams said: “It’s a huge honour to be nominated and to receive an award. I think for a lot of us on the frontline, we just want to do our jobs and do it well, but to be recognised for that is a huge honour.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford said: “As Commissioner I am very proud to be a part of the Outstanding Policing Awards for Avon and Somerset Police. It recognises some of the amazing work that has been going on. The commitment and compassion shown should be recognised by all and I hope that these awards inspire many others to see the good that can be done in policing.”

The award categories and winners are:

Innovation Award

Cyber Protect Officer Megan Haldane

Citizen in Policing Award

Data Processor Kieran Vile

Outstanding Leadership Award

Police Sergeant Joanna Babbage

Special Recognition – PCSO Award

PCSO Supervisor Sam Bushen and PCSO Dawn Pearse

Representing our Values – Caring Award

Detention Officer Alex Klaar

Representing our Values – Learning

Improvement and Assurance Officer Anjalee Joglekar and Contingency Planning Officer Simon Bale

Representing our Values – Inclusive

St George and Barton Hill Neighbourhood Policing Team

Representing our Values – Courageous

Inspector Samantha Kayser

Police Staff Member of the Year

Designated Investigations Officer David Nicholls

Police Officer of the Year

Police Constable Craig Laramy

Lifetime Achievement Award

Senior Force Chaplain Andy Paget

Police Constable Louisa Williams

Resource Unit Assistant Pat Morgan

Community Speedwatch Network Coordinator Doug Allen