Belle leads the pack after winning police dog trials

Congratulations to Avon and Somerset police dog Belle and her handler PC Pete Flinn who were today, Saturday 20 May, declared champions at the National Police Dog Trials held at Wollaton Park in Nottingham.

Twenty-one dogs and handlers competed in disciplines including tracking, searching, crowd control and obedience.

Pete and his six-year-old German Shepherd Belle are based at Bridgwater Police Centre in Somerset.

PC Flinn said: “Belle’s favourite thing in the world is to go to work! She was actually born in sight of my childhood home and it seems meant to be that we’re a team and drive past there every day we go to work!”

Sergeant Nick Dalrymple said: “I am so proud of Pete and Belle. Such an incredible achievement to be crowned National Police Dog Champion. This team has achieved the highest overall standards in all disciplines over four days of some very demanding tests.

“They have competed with the best dogs in the UK and come out on top. Belle is a credit to Pete and our fantastic training team at the Wilfred Fuller VC Operational Training Centre.”