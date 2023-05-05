Bid to locate owners of suspected stolen property after arrests made – Bristol

Officers have arrested two men following a report of people acting suspiciously in the Clifton area of Bristol.

A member of the public called us at about 3.30am on Monday 17 April, to report suspicious activity in the Portland Street area.

Officers attended and located one man, who was arrested following a foot chase. A second man was arrested at a property in the Hotwells area.

The men, aged 19 and 18, have both been arrested in connection with this incident and released on bail.

As part of our investigation, we’ve recovered a grey-framed Boardman CX Comp bike and some jewellery which we believe to be stolen from the Clifton area, and we want to identify their rightful owners. Do you recognise the items in the photos we’ve released (above and below) as part of this appeal?

If you can help, please contact us.