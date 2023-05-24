Bridgwater property closed down following reports of violence, drug use and intimidation

A property in Bridgwater has been closed down following reports of violence, aggressive behaviour and people armed with weapons.

We’ve worked with Abri, the owners of the property in Balmoral Drive, to successfully obtain a three-month closure order at Taunton Magistrates’ Court.

A file of evidence detailing multiple incidents at the premises was presented to magistrates to support the closure application.

It included:

People attending the property armed with weapons, being threatening and aggressive.

The occupants causing fear, anxiety and intimidation in the local community.

Neighbours being verbally abused and subjected to excessive noise, loud arguments, drunk and disorderly behaviour and trespass.

Criminal damage caused to residents’ property.

Reports of drug use, including the smoking of cannabis.

Scenes of violence and aggression in the street and surrounding community.

Cerwyn Pritchard, Anti-Social Behaviour Co-ordinator said: “The occupants of this property, and those visiting them, have made residents’ lives a living hell and we’re pleased the court has taken the decision to impose this closure order.

“We’d like to thank the local community for supporting this application and for providing evidence which amounted to a compelling case for a closure order to be implemented with immediate effect.

“We won’t stand for anti-social behaviour, especially the kind which has such a negative and harmful impact on people in their own homes.”

Anyone experiencing issues with anti-social behaviour in their area can report it online.