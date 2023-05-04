Can you help us identify this man?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with a racially aggravated public order incident.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to an incident on Friday 17 March as we believe he has information which could aid our investigation.

The man is white, with short hair, wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and a navy blue cap.

The incident was in The Tythings Pub, in Queens Road, Bishopsworth, at around 9.20pm.

The victim was in the pub when they were racially abused by an unknown man.

If you can help us identify the person pictured, or saw the incident have information which may assist our investigation, please call us.