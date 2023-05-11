CCTV appeal after man assaulted in nightclub

Officers are seeking the public’s help to identify this man following an assault in a Bristol bar.

We are investigating after a man in his 20s was punched on the dance floor of OMG Club, in Frog Lane, on Friday 3 March.

The incident happened between 3-4am and the victim sustained a fractured eye socket in the incident, for which he received hospital treatment for.

We believe the man pictured has information which could aid our investigation.

He is white, in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and is of slim build. He is wearing black trainers, blue jeans and a black jumper.

If you recognise him, or saw the incident, please call us.