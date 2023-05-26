CCTV appeal after sexual assault at Bristol bar

Can you help us identify this man?

A woman was at Vodka Revolution in Bristol’s St Nicholas Street when she was approached by an unknown man at about 12.15am on Monday 24 April. The man proceeded to inappropriately touch the woman.

We are releasing a CCTV image of man who we hope the public can help us identify as part of our ongoing enquiries.

If you can help our enquiries, either by recognising the man pictured or having witnessed the sexual assault, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223093654.