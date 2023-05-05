CCTV appeal after theft from Bristol supermarket

Can you help us identify this man?

Officers are interested in speaking with him in connection with a theft from a supermarket in Bristol on Monday 20 March at around 2.30pm.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build, wearing a red top and black tracksuit bottoms. He is also shown wearing black trainers and a white and blue beanie.

We are investigating after items were stolen from Asda, in Craven Way, Barrs Court, were stolen by an unknown man, worth almost £400.

If you can help us identify this man, or have any other information which could aid our investigation, please call us.