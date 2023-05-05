CCTV appeal after theft from Bristol supermarket
Can you help us identify this man?
Officers are interested in speaking with him in connection with a theft from a supermarket in Bristol on Monday 20 March at around 2.30pm.
He is described as white, approximately 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build, wearing a red top and black tracksuit bottoms. He is also shown wearing black trainers and a white and blue beanie.
We are investigating after items were stolen from Asda, in Craven Way, Barrs Court, were stolen by an unknown man, worth almost £400.
If you can help us identify this man, or have any other information which could aid our investigation, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223067510, or complete our online appeals form.