CCTV appeal after Xbox stolen in burglary

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to about a burglary offence in Bristol.

A man gained access to a block of flats in Bond Street South and stole an Xbox from a kitchen.

The incident happened at just after 11pm on Tuesday 7 March.

The man in the image is described as black, of slim build, in his thirties, and he was wearing a blue top, blue tracksuit bottoms with white lines down the outside of the leg, white trainers and he was also carrying a backpack.

If you recognise the man in the image, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223054888.