CCTV appeal following Bath burglary

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

Officers would like to speak to them in relation to a burglary in Bath city centre. We believe the man pictured has information which could aid our investigation.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with facial hair. He is shown wearing a blue hoodie, black trousers and blue shoes.

He is also wearing a black hat and carrying a black backpack.

We were called between 5.30-6.30pm to Jolly’s, in Milsom Street, Bath, on 8 January after an intruder set off the alarm.

An unknown man has walked around the store and taken multiple items before leaving before officers arrived.

If you recognise the man photographed, or have any other information, please call us.