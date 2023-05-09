CCTV appeal following hate crime in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these people as part of an ongoing hate crime investigation.

Officers would like to speak to them in connection with their investigation into a homophobic and racial assault.

The three people pictured are all white and are thought to be aged between 30-50 years old.

We believe they have information which may help our investigation into the incident which happened on Saturday 29 October last year.

Between 3-4am, the two victims were at a shop in Bedminster Road, Bristol, when a group of unknown men started verbally abusing the victims with homophobic and racial comments.

The victims then left the shop and continued down Bedminster Road towards Marksbury Road where they were followed by the men and the verbal abuse continued.

When they confronted the men, both women were punched and knocked unconscious.

If you were in the area and saw anything, or recognise the men pictured, please call us.